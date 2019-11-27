Umahi formed Bakasi Boys to attack us – IPOB laments

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB has accused governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state of forming Bakassi boys to confront and attack supporters or members of the group.

The group also said that those supporting the establishment and recruited into Bakasi boys are agent of RUGA and enemies of Biafra.

According to the Media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Comr, Emma Powerful in a statement made available to pressmen, “We want to let the world know this secret formation of Bakasi Boys in Ebonyi State was solely designed to confront and attack any individual suspected to be supporter or family member of IPOB because of our refusal to allow Fulani Ruga settlement in Biafraland particularly in Ebonyi State. Gov. Dave Umahi and his Fulani masters in Aso Rock have perfected their arrangement to eliminate more of our people because of our total rejection of the establishment of this land grabbing Fulani Life Stock Initiatives Program in the state.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to warn Ebonyi State Government and all those unfortunate and foolish enough to be recruited into their Janjaweed Bakassi boys to fight IPOB, that henceforth they will be treated as agents of RUGA and enemy of the people of Biafra. We view them as one and the same with those enemies of Biafra hell-bent on bringing Fulani RUGA settlements to our land.

“It is imperative we openly let the general public be aware that Dave Umahi commissioned this group called, Bakassi Boys, in Ebonyi state to kill and attack anybody who openly deemed it necessary to support IPOB family members in the strong efforts to stop Dave Umahi and Fulani community from establishing RUGA settlement in the state”.

He stated that no force from the south east leaders or security agencies would change IPOB’s resolve towards RUGA settlement in any Biafran territory.

“The series of arrangements and decisions by Dave Umahi and others especially the South East governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo, cannot stop or change our resolve towards Ruga settlement on any Biafran territory. We are on the lookout for this group with their usual military escort and when we do, we shall treat them as the Fulani terror herdsmen supporting scoundrels they are. There will be no pity or mercy. Ebonyi State is a solid IPOB territory and anybody seeking to convince himself otherwise must be under the influence of hard drugs.

“Inviting Nigerian Army, Bakassi Boys and a miriad of local Fulani informants on the ground in parts of Ebonyi will not deter instead it will embolden IPOB resistance to this blatant Fulanisation of the land of Biafra. When we said no inch of Biafraland will be conceded to the terrorist Miyetti Allah group, Fulani herdsmen, we meant every word of it. Any person foolish enough to join Ebonyi State Government’s effort to bring RUGA to the sacred land of Biafra through this illegal Bakassi Boys will pay dearly for it.

“It is on record that IPOB is not fighting for anything else other than the preservation of the territorial integrity of Biafraland and we shall continue to do until Biafra is fully restored and beyond.

“We are waiting to hear from this newly created Bakassi nonsense in Ebonyi State to make any move against IPOB, only then will they know that IPOB is the people and the people is IPOB. Anybody foolish enough to sign up to Fulani sponsored security outfit in Biafraland like Bakassi Boys have effectively signed their death warrant. No amount of charms, reasaurance from a native doctor or amulets will save any of them. We are waiting for them,” he said.

Vanguard