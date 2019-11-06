Ugwuanyi pledges to support FRSC for effective service delivery

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State governor, Rt, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has assured the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC of the state government’s continuous support in carrying out and fulfilling its mandate in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, represented by Commissioner for Transport, Chief Matthias Ekweremadu, made this known while declaring open the 2019 Sectoral Workshop of FRSC Enugu State Sector Command Special Marshals with a theme; “The FRSC Special Marshals Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’’, held in Enugu.

He noted that the state government would improve its partnership with the FRSC to see how road accidents can be further reduced and ensure safer roads in the state.

According to the governor; “We also want to partner the FRSC Regular and Special Marshals to ensure effective traffic control as we approach the yuletide.

“As it is well known, Enugu State remains the home of hospitality in the country; we expect increased vehicular traffic as visitors, tourists and people that want to have good time troop into the state in their thousands’’.

Ugwuanyi commending the FRSC Special Marshals for their sacrifice and passion to see that Nigerians especially residents of the state are safe on the roads, urged them to keep up the good work for humanity.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of FRSC Special Marshals, Mr. Sini Kwabe, noted that the workshop calls for sober reflection and soul searching, urging the personnel to find new and effective ways of performing better.

“The work you have volunteered for is a service to humanity and our fatherland as well as ensure that you make our road safer and achieve the mandate of FRSC,’’ Kwabe said.

FRSC Assistant Corp Marshal in-charge of South-East, Mr Osas Osadabenwen, who urged the special marshals to get ready to do the job even in the face of insult from unruly motorists, advised them to be calm and courteous while on the job’’.

“You should know that the bulk of your work is enlightenment and education of the motoring public and ensure you act with utmost civility,’’ Osadabenwen, who was represented by FRSC Deputy Core Commander, Mr. Anthony Ogbodo, said.

Vanguard News