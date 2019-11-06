UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid preview

Bayer Leverkusen’s search for their first Champions League victory of the campaign will continue on Wednesday night as they welcome Atletico Madrid to the BayArena.

The Bundesliga side have lost all three of their Group D games to sit bottom of the section, while Atletico are second with seven points to show from their three fixtures thus far

It was always going to be difficult for Leverkusen to book their spot in the last-16 stage of the competition considering that they were drawn alongside Juventus and Atletico. Lokomotiv Moscow have also impressed many with their performances, and Leverkusen are currently bottom of the section on zero points.

The Bundesliga outfit opened their campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Lokomotiv before losing away to Juve and Atletico in their next two, failing to score in the process.

Leverkusen have actually reached the last-16 stage of the Champions League in seven of their last eight campaigns, while they famously reached the final of the competition back in 2002. That said, the German side have won only one of their last seven Champions League games at the BayArena.

Peter Bosz’s team have also struggled for form in the Bundesliga this season, with a total of 15 points from 10 matches leaving them in 10th spot in the table. Die Werkself will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach, while they have won just one of their last five in the league.

It will be the first time that Leverkusen have hosted Atletico since February 2017, when the Spanish side recorded a 4-2 win in the first leg of their last-16 tie. Not since February 2015 have Leverkusen beaten Atletico on home soil, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring the only goal during that particular contest.

Atletico came from behind against Juve on matchday one to pick up an important point, and Diego Simeone’s side have beaten Lokomotiv and Leverkusen in their last two matches to move onto seven points.

It was far from plain sailing at home to Leverkusen last time out, but a late goal from Alvaro Morata proved enough for the capital giants to pick up three important points as they bid to make the round of 16.

Atletico have reached the knockout stage of the Champions League in all but two of their previous nine participations, losing to Juve in last season’s round of 16 courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Simeone’s side have only lost three of their last 25 matches in European competition, meanwhile, and the fact that they have reached two Champions League and three Europa League finals in the last 10 seasons is an indication of their standing when it comes to European football.

The Madrid giants are also going well in La Liga this season as they sit just one point off top spot, although they have drawn five of their last six domestic matches, including a 1-1 at the home of Sevilla on Saturday.

