UCL Preview: Manchester City eye top spot witn Shakhtar’s visit to Etihad

A home win against Shakhtar Donetsk is all City need to confirm top spot in their group, and that’s something they’re well used to doing having won five games against the Ukrainians in the last two years.

The last three wins for City have been an aggregate of 12-0 and there’s no reason to suggest they can’t stick another boat load of goals against them yet again, even if Shakhtar are battling with Dinamo Zagreb for the second qualification spot in the group behind City.

Competition form is strong for Pep Guardiola’s side having won their last six home games, banging in 26 goals in the process – resulting in a mightily impressive 4.33 goals per game while conceding less than one.

The Miners have actually travelled well in the group so far, playing out entertaining 2-2 and 3-3 draws in their two away days so far – and they’ve incredibly scored three goals in injury time.

That seems way out of reach for them at the Etihad, though, and limiting the damage is probably the peak of their ambition given that any team Guardiola puts out will be far too good. He desperately wants to win this competition and would like the group wrapped up before the final game.

KEY STATS

Manchester City have won four of their five UEFA Champions League encounters with Shakhtar Donetsk (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each victory. Shakhtar Donetsk have lost on both of their visits to face Man City at the Etihad in the Champions League, conceding eight goals without reply. They have never lost each of their first three away games against a single team in UEFA Champions League history. Manchester City have lost only one of their last 13 home group stage games in the UEFA Champions League (W11 D1 L1) – winning each of the last four in a row, including a 6-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in November 2018.

Source: Sportinglife

Vanguard News