UCL Preview: Liverpool host Napoli in battle to secure group qualification

Another match which could decide the winner of the group, but Napoli and Liverpool are yet to seal qualification for the knockout stages.

Liverpool are on nine points and nearly through, but two defeats for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in their last two Group E games could see them pipped by Salzburg.

The Italians are without a win in their last six in all competitions, drawing five of them, and a point would be good enough here. With them battling to secure a place in the knockout stages, and Liverpool a little more relaxed, some kind of result is perfectly possible, but the main focus should be on goals.

The last three cup games at Anfield (Champions League and Carabao Cup) have seen 20 goals scored in total. Both Jurgen Klopp’s first and second choice XIs have shown capabilities in the final third while also struggling to keep clean sheets at the back and, given Napoli’s attacking threat, it has the potential to be a good watch.

KEY STATS

Since losing 2-0 to Napoli on MD1, Liverpool have won each of their last three UEFA Champions League games – the Reds haven’t won four consecutively since March 2009.

Napoli’s José Callejón created 11 chances in their 1-1 draw with FC Red Bull Salzburg on MD4 – the most by a player in a UEFA Champions League match since Mesut Özil created 12 for Real Madrid against Tottenham in April 2011.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored in his last two UEFA Champions League appearances – the only Englishman to score in three in a row for the Reds is Steven Gerrard (five in a row in 2007-08).

ALSO READ: Luis Enrique says disloyal Moreno has no place in Spanish coaching team

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti was the last manager to win an away UEFA Champions League match at Anfield against Liverpool, leading Real Madrid to a 3-0 win in October 2014. No manager has won more away Champions League games in England than Ancelotti (3 – level with José Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri).

Source: Sportinglife

Vanguard News