UCL Preview: Chelsea battle Valencia for Group H supremacy

Qualification from Group H is far from assured with Ajax, Chelsea, and Valencia all on seven points, so victory for either side here will help them take a significant step closer to the knockout stages.

With this in mind and Chelsea’s progress in the last six weeks or so, this clash could provide more entertainment and goals than their meeting at Stamford Bridge.

Rodrigo’s first-half strike helped Valencia to a 1-0 victory in September, but the Blues have since hit form with just three defeats in their next 13 in all competitions and a big improvement under Frank Lampard.

They were unfortunate to lose at Man City on Saturday in the Premier League and can travel to Spain with confidence after winning their two away games so far in this group campaign.

KEY STATS

Chelsea have played three away UEFA Champions League matches at Valencia without losing (W2 D1 L0) – they’ve only faced FC Schalke 04 and Atlético Madrid as often away from home without defeat in the competition.

Valencia have won three of their last four home UEFA Champions League games (W3 D0 L1), having lost four of their previous five (W1 D0 L4).

Valencia are one of five teams yet to score in the first half of a UEFA Champions League game this season, with all six of their goals coming in the second half.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could become the seventh manager to win his first three away UEFA Champions League matches – the six to do so are Fabio Capello (Milan, 1993), Luis Fernandez (PSG, 1994), Antonio Oliveira (Porto, 1996), Claudio Ranieri (Chelsea, 2003), Pep Guardiola (Barcelona, 2008) and Santiago Solari (Real Madrid, 2019).

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has had more shots than any other Chelsea player in the UEFA Champions League this season (14) – however, he has found the net with just one of those shots and has scored as many own goals as he has goals (1).

