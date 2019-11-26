Tottenham are all but through though a victory would do nicely to confirm their status without looking elsewhere, and there could hardly be a kinder home debut for Jose Mourinho back in the Champions League than a travel-sick Olympiakos.

The Greek side came from 2-0 down to draw with Spurs in Athens but away from home, they’ve struggled, losing their last six in this competition and mustering just two shots on target in their two group stage trips so far.

The atmosphere will be electric at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Mourinho will want his men to put on a show for his new fans – and they should do just that. Spurs put nine past Red Star over two games and bagged two in the reverse fixture, so they should be good enough to get at least three this time around.

It’s too soon for Mourinho to have cured their defensive problems, so keeping a clean sheet, even against this opposition, can’t be confidently backed in any game at the moment, but the hosts to stick in three goals looks a near-certainty.

KEY STATS

Spurs are unbeaten in their last five games in European competition against Greek teams (W3 D2), having lost two of the previous three between 1972 and 2011 (D1).

Olympiakos lost their only previous away match against Tottenham – losing 0-4 in October 1972 in the UEFA Cup. Indeed, Olympiakos have only ever won once in their 14 away games against English teams in European competition (W1 D1 L12), winning 3-2 vs Arsenal in September 2015 in the UEFA Champions League.

Olympiakos are winless in 12 UEFA Champions League games (W0 D2 L10), although one of the two games in which they’ve avoided defeat in this run was against Spurs on MD1, a 2-2 draw.

Source: Sportinglife

Vanguard News