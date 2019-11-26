UCL: Juventus welcome lacklustre Atletico, with Ronaldo set to start

The fourth meeting this calendar year between the two giants, with Atletico needing a last-minute equalizer to draw at home in the reverse fixture, while being back in Turin will conjure up unhappy memories for the Spaniards after they lost 3-0 in last season’s knockouts after arriving with a 2-0 first-leg lead.

The Old Lady haven’t lost at home since Ajax stunned them in April, and with them already through just a point is needed to confirm top spot in the group, while Atletico slipped up at Leverkusen last time out so will be looking over their shoulders if they lose again.

Cristiano Ronaldo has haunted Atletico over the years – scoring 25 goals against them, including a hat-trick for Juve last season that dumped the Spaniards out of this competition. Atletico will be praying he fails to recover full fitness in time to play as he nurses an injury.

His fitness is always crucial, but Juve’s home form has been so strong that they should really be able to win this game against a side that hasn’t won in five away from home. The price reflects the doubts over Ronaldo, but with or without him Juventus are well worth siding with.

KEY STATS

Atlético Madrid have registered just three wins in their 10 previous encounters with Juventus in all competitions (W3 D2 L5), with four of those five defeats coming in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and the other arriving in the UEFA Champions League (0-3 in March 2019).

Juventus have won 14 and lost one of their last 23 UEFA Champions League group game on home soil (D8). The Old Lady are looking to win four consecutive home group games (all group formats) for the first time since October 2008 (12 wins).

Atlético Madrid have won just two of their last 11 away UEFA Champions League games (W2 D5 L4), losing last time out against Bayer Leverkusen.

Source: Sportinglife

Vanguard News