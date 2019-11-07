UCL: Costa sends Juventus through with winner against Lokomotiv moscow

Lokomotiv Moscow once again proved to be a tough opponent for Juventus, but once again they were beaten 2-1 by the Italian side, this time in Moscow.

The stoppage-time goal for Douglas Costa has put Juventus into the last 16, while they’ll now compete with Atletico Madrid for the top spot in the group. Juventus had gotten off to a dream start as they took the lead with barely three minutes on the clock.

A vicious low Cristiano Ronaldo freekick was fumbled by Guilherme, as the goalkeeper allowed the ball to slip through his legs, and Aaron Ramsey was on hand to tap in for his first goal since arriving from Arsenal in the summer.

The lead did not last, however, as Lokomotiv hit back almost immediately. Slack defending allowed Maciej Rybus to float an accurate cross for Aleksei Miranchuk to attack from space and the striker beat Leonardo Bonucci to head against the post, before reacting quickest to prod in the loose ball as it came back off the upright.

Having leveled, Lokomotiv enjoyed new-found belief and looked the most likely to net again, with Miranchuk’s flicked header from close range looping over the bar.

Juventus were not without chances of their own but struggled to get a grip on the match as their hosts continued to find gaps between the lines. Yet, on the counterattack, a lofted Sami Khedira pass released Gonzalo Higuain and the Argentine’s low first-time effort forced a fine save.

Lokomotiv continued to press in the second half and almost took the lead Joao Mario. Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak was played into the box and saw a driving shot blocked by compatriot Wojciech Szczesny, but Bonucci was required to clear Joao Mario’s follow up strike off the line.

The Bianconeri pushed forward for a winner in the closing stages, with Miralem Pjanic seeing a vicious effort deflected behind and substitute Paulo Dybala having the ball pinched off his feet as he looked to apply a close-range finish.

As the match entered stoppage time, Juventus finally found the winner as substitute Costa dribbled in from the left and played a smart one-two with Higuain, before tucking home and sending the Bianconeri through.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News