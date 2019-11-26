UCL : All eyes on Mbappe as Real Madrid welcome PSG to the Bernabeu

PSG are through but they have the chance to send out a huge message and put the hosts in trouble if they can produce a statement victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s side got themselves back into the picture with back-to-back wins over Galatasaray, but a defeat here and a Club Brugge win over the Turkish side would set up a winner-takes-all clash with the Belgians in the final group game.

Granted, it’s an unlikely scenario given Real have lost just twice this season, but one of those was an embarrassing 3-0 reverse in Paris – and the French outfit have been a tough nut to crack in this tournament, having yet to concede.

It’d be a historic win for the Parisians if they could pull it off, and there’s no question they’ve got immense weapons to hurt Madrid on the break, but the Spanish giants are tough to beat on their home turf.

PSG are through, a point clinches top spot, and a draw will also probably do for the hosts. That looks the most likely outcome for me, but both teams should be able to find the net.

KEY STATS

Paris Saint-Germain, who won 3-0 on MD1 this season, will be looking to win consecutive matches against Real Madrid for only the second time in their history and for the first time since March 1994.

Real Madrid have won eight and lost none of their 11 UEFA Champions League home matches against French opposition, winning the last five such games in a row by an aggregate score of 15-1.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas is yet to concede a goal in the UEFA Champions League for the club in four games. On only two previous occasions has a goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in his first five starts for a club in the competition – Navas himself for Real Madrid in 2015/16 (8) and Miguel Ángel Moyá for Atlético Madrid in 2014 (5).

Source: Sportinglife

