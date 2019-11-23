Vanguard Logo

Ubani gives insight into Air Peace’ boss, Allen Onyema’s indictment

On 5:21 pmIn Newsby
Onyema, Air Peace, Ubani
DR Allen Ifechukwu Onyema

By Henry Ojelu

Former 2nd Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Monday Ubani, has given insight into the fraud indictment brought against the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Airpeace, Allen Onyema by the US government.

According to Ubani, the indictment is only an indication that a case of fraud has been established against Onyema but does not mean that he (Onyema) is guilty of the allegation.

He said: “A person is said to be indicted if an offence is said to have been established, in other words the prosecutor is of the opinion that a prima facie case has been established against an accused person.

“Note that at this level, there is no judicial input. It is after trial and presentation of evidence with accused having a fair hearing that the court can make pronouncement either convicting or acquitting that individual.

“The executives can indict, but it is the judiciary that can convict. At the point of indictment, the accused is still presumed innocent and entitled to a fair hearing and if evidence adduced are beyond reasonable doubt, he or she can be convicted at this point.”

