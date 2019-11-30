UBA MD, Uzoka, Giwa-Osagie, others receive UBAA Excellence Awards

The managing director of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Kennedy Uzoka; Prof Emeritus Osato Giwa-Osagie and Mr Ejiro Omonode, chief executive Master Sports Ltd are among the recipients of the 2019 Excellence Recognition Award of the University of Benin Alumni Association (UBAA) Lagos branch scheduled to hold at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel.

Chairman of UBAA Lagos branch, Pharm Stephen Onojomete, in a statement listed other recipients of the award to include Mr Samuel Amoforitse, General Manager Manufacturing UAC Foods; Mrs Onome Joy Olawuyi; Pharm (Mrs) Rametu Momodu, deputy director NAFDAC; Mr Amechi Felix Okwose, MD/CEO Lubeserve Engineering Ltd; Pharm Derrick Osundu, Head of Marketing & Sales, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals and Mr Kingston Chukwendu, Manager Legal, Department of Petroleum Resources.

Also on the list of alumni to be honoured, according to him, are Mr Ighoruemu Agofure of the FIRS; Mr Igbuan Okaisabor, MD/CEO Construction Kaiser Ltd; Pharm Oluwuezi Alloy, MD/CEO Josfred Pharmacy Ltd and Emmanuel Oriazuwa Esq.

He disclosed that the annual award programme was designed to recognise and honour distinguished alumni who have excelled in their various professions and have contributed positively to society. This year’s edition of the awards will be chaired by Brigadier General Felix Efe Edafiogor, a past recipient of the award.

