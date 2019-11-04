Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

U17 World Cup: Nigeria face the Netherlands in Round of 16

On 10:02 amIn Sportsby
Nigeria, Golden Eaglets, Netherlands, Round of 16
Golden Eaglets

Nigeria and the Netherlands will face off in a mouthwatering 2019 U17 World Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Despite losing 2-1 to Australia, the Golden Eaglets finished as Group B winners and will now face the Europeans who qualified from Group D as one of the four best third-placed teams.

ALSO READ: NPFL: Rivers United hold Kano Pillars to goalless draw

This encounter billed for Estadio Olimpico, Goiania will see both teams meet for the first time in this competition, with the winner taking on either Paraguay or Argentina in the quarter-finals.

ALSO READ: NPFL 2019/2020 season: Matchday 1 fixtures review

Debutants Senegal meanwhile will take on four-time runners up Spain in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown at Estadio da Serrinha.

For surprise package Angola, they must negotiate their way past Group C runners-up South Korea to reach the last eight.

Round of 16 fixtures

Angola vs South Korea
Nigeria vs the Netherlands
Spain vs Senegal
Japan vs Mexico
Brazil vs Chile
France vs Australia
Ecuador vs Italy
Paraguay vs Argentina

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.