U.S. to export more than $1bn poultry to China

United States poultry exports to China are projected to exceed 1 billion dollars annually as a result of Beijing’s decision to lift a ban on poultry imports from the U.S., the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said.

The U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement on Thursday that the U.S. welcomed China’s decision to lift its “unwarranted ban” on U.S. poultry.

The lifting of the ban is “great news for both America’s farmers and China’s consumers,” Lighthizer said.

The Chinese decision to lift the ban was announced two weeks ago as part of negotiations on a broader trade deal between the U.S. and China.

According to him, China is an important export market for U.S. poultry farmers.

“And we estimate they will now be able to export more than 1 billion dollars worth of poultry and poultry products each year to China,” he added.

He said that the reopening of the Chinese market to U.S. poultry producers would create new export opportunities and support thousands of U.S. jobs.

China banned all U.S. poultry beginning in Jan. 2015 due to an avian influenza outbreak in Dec. 2014.

Lighthizer said that the U.S. had been free of the disease since Aug. 2017.

The U.S., according to the representative, exported more than 500 million dollars worth of poultry products to China in 2013.

Vanguard News Nigeria.