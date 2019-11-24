Breaking News
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg hospitalised

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to hospital Friday night after experiencing “chills and fever,” the court said Saturday.

Ginsburg, 86, was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in Maryland State for “further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection,” the court said in a statement.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated, and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” it said.

Ginsburg has been treated for cancer in a variety of forms over the past 20 years.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by then U.S. President Bill Clinton and was later confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 96 to 3.

She is also the second female justice among four to be confirmed to the US Court.

U.S. President Donald Trump has filled two seats in the Supreme Court during his term — Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. The appointments cemented a 5-4 conservative majority in the court.

