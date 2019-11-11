U.S. Embassy awards $523,314 grants to Nigerian Civic Groups

By Victoria Ojeme – Abuja

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has awarded $523,314 in grants to civil society groups in Nigeria for 2019.

A statement by the embassy spokesman, Russell Brooks said “a total of 16 projects were funded that will address pertinent issues of concern to Nigerian citizens.”

Grant recipients include Nonprofit organizations such as Global Peace Foundation, Centre for Change and Community Development, Development Initiative for West Africa, and arts organizations like the Jos Repertory Theatre.

The projects are focused on empowering marginalized women for economic development; providing educational opportunities and development; enhancing social cohesion to foster conflict prevention; and promoting peace and security.

A one-day workshop was organized on October 29, to mentor the 16 grantee organizations on best practices in project management, and to familiarize them with the US Embassy grants management procedures.

During the workshop, Cultural Affairs Officer Sterling Tilley addressed the organization’s representatives regarding their partnership with the U.S. Embassy.

He emphasized the key role the grantees play in advancing and solidifying Nigeria’s democratic gains, creating economic opportunity, and promoting security.

The 2020 open competition will soon be on and applications are accepted on a rolling basis until the final deadline of July 31, 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria.