Two women abducted in Niger Republic, rescued in Katsina

Bashir Bello – Katsina

The Katsina State police command said on Saturday it has rescued two women abducted in the Niger Republic.

The duo were said to be indigenes Katsina and identified as Kausar Surajo and Aisha Ibrahim.

The command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, said the duo were kidnapped in Firji village in the Niger Republic and rescued by the Operation Puff Adder led by the Divisional Police Officer in Jibia.

READ ALSO: Eight South African police officers charged with murder of Nigerian

He said: “On 21st November, at about 16:30hrs, based on tip-off, Operation Puff Adder led by DPO Jibia, succeeded in rescuing two kidnapped female victims, one Kausar Surajo, f, aged 22 years of Sudden Safe Low cost, Katsina and Aisha Ibrahim, f, aged 28 years of Baure village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

“The duo were kidnapped on 16th November at Firji village, Niger Republic and taken to a place called Sambisa in Zamfara State. Victims were found at a location between Katsina and Zamfara States border in the dreaded Rugu forest.

“Investigation is ongoing in the matter.”

Vanguard