Two pastors, 5 others arrested in Akwa Ibom for alleged incest, defilement

Harris Emmanuel & Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom state command said it has arrested seven persons including two pastors for alleged incest and defilement, declaring war against perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon in a statement at the weekend, in Uyo warned parents of time, place and who they send their children to, especially for spiritual counselling.

His words, “In its continued fight against every form of criminality and the quest for a more peaceful Akwa Ibom State, the Police Command has declared war against sexual predators and other vices in the state and is, therefore, calling on parents to be mindful of the time, place and who they send their female children to, especially for spiritual counselling.

“This has become imperative because some of such counsellors have ended up defiling them. The girl child like her male counterpart deserves to be protected at all times.

“In contemporary times, the Command arrested the following persons in connection with the offences of incest and defilement.

“On 7th November, 2019, One Apostle Williams Okon Bassey ‘m’ of No. 7 Ibanga Street, Uyo, an acclaimed presiding Pastor of Mount Zion Light House Full Gospel Church, Obio Imo Lane, Uyo was arrested at his residence for defiling his 20year old daughter, one Miss Fortune Williams Bassey.

“The victim stated that her father started having sexual intercourse with her at the age of 13. The continuous sexual assault led her to become pregnant on three different occasions and the pregnancies were aborted by her mother.

“She further revealed that the first time her father defiled her was in the church vestry. He threatened to place a curse on her if she dares tell anyone about his escapade. He also demands sex before paying her school fees or catering for her needs.

“On 31st October 2019, one Anwanga Essien Udo ‘m’ of No. 7 Itiam Street, Uyo, 33years of age, a Pastor with Restoration Bible Church, was arrested for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 10year old step-daughter, one Gift Ime Okon when she was left alone with him. Rather than be a father to her, he opted to turn her to a sex-machine.

“Furthermore, One Nsikan Ufia Udo ‘m’ of Nung Akpan Obio Offot, Uyo, age 46years, was arrested on 28th October, 2019 for having unlawful carnal knowledge of one Destiny Uduak Hanson ‘f’, a 12-year old girl.

“On the said date, he called her and sent her on an errand to buy him cigarettes. On her return, he dragged her into his room and defiled her. On interrogation, he claimed he did it under the influence of alcohol.

“Also, One Iniobong Okon Moses ‘m’ of Ikot Amupe Obio Offot, Uyo, age 23years was arrested on 9th November, 2019 for defiling a 2year old girl, one Abasifreke Ukeme Archibong ‘f’ who is the daughter of his girlfriend from a previous marriage after carrying her on his laps and forcefully defiled her thereby causing her to bleed from the vagina leading to serious injuries. They said she is presently hospitalized.

“Again, one Saviour Umoh Ukpong ‘m’ of Akpan Etuk Street, Uyo was arrested, 14th November 2019 for defiling a 15- year-old girl, one Nduke Eyo Bassey. The suspect deceived her to be a prophet, took her to his house and defiled her despite her pleas and cries.

“Discreet investigation revealed that the suspect was fond of luring unsuspecting female students to his house and defiling them.

“Painfully too, One Festus Etuk ‘m’ and Ememobong Okon Eshiet ‘f’ of Ikot Akpa Eshiet Village, Onna Local Government Area were arrested on the 7th of November, 2019 for conspiracy and defilement.

“The said Ememobong Okon Eshiet forced the victim who is an orphan to be having unlawful carnal knowledge with her husband, Festus Etuk with the intent of having children for them against her wish.

“All the above suspects confessed to have committed the crimes and will be charged to court accordingly”

The PPRO warned perpetrators of the dastardly act to desist forthwith or be willing to contend with the full wrath of the law.

He, therefore, urged parents to also make haste in reporting every form of sexual harassment when noticed to the police or other Security Agencies in the state timely, as concealment of these crimes has only led to an increase in violations.

He commended the partnership of FEYREP, the pet project of wife of the state governor as well as the good people of the state for their continued trust, encouragement and timely information.

Vanguard News Nigeria.