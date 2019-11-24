Two female victims abducted in Niger Republic, rescued in Katsina

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

The Katsina State police command on Saturday says it has rescued two females abducted in the neighbouring country of Niger Republic.

The duo were said to be indigent of Katsina State and identified as Kausar Surajo, 22 years old and Aisha Ibrahim, 27 years old.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the development said the duo were kidnapped in Firji village in Niger Republic and rescued by the Operation Puff Adder led by the Jibia Divisional Police Officer, DPO.

SP Isah further said the victims were kept in a captive in and place called Sambisa in Zamfara state but were exposed following a tip-off leading to the rescue of the kidnap victims.

According to him, “On 21st November, at about 16:30hrs, based on tip off, Operation Puff Adder led by DPO Jibia, succeeded in rescuing two kidnapped female victims, one Kausar Surajo, f, aged 22 yrs of Sudden Safe Low cost, Katsina and Aisha Ibrahim, f, aged 28 yrs of Baure village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

“The duo were kidnapped on 16th November at Firji village, Niger Republic and taken to a place called Sambisa in Zamfara state. Victims were found at a location between Katsina and Zamfara states border, in the dreaded Rugu forest.

“Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah however said.

