Two docked over Canadian visa scam

Two businessmen, Kehinde Sokefun, 45, and David Adeshina, 20, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N4.8 million under the guise of securing a Canadian visa for their client.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the duo committed the offences with others still at large, between February and July at No. 15, Isiba Street, Itire, Surulere, Lagos.

“The duo obtained N4.8 million from the complainant, Mr. Edwin Onyejuba, on the pretext of assisting him to secure a Canadian visa,” the prosecutor told the court.

Emuerhi said that the duo intentionally conspired with the others to swindle the complainant and failed to procure the visa.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under the same.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250, 000 each and sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till December 19, for mention.