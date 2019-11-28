Two died, 23 injured in Lagos gas explosion – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Thursday confirmed the death of two people in a gas explosion in the Ajegunle area of the state.

The Director-General of the agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintola, who confirmed the incident, said 23 others were seriously injured in the explosion that occurred at Aduke Street, off Ojo Road, Ajegunle, Lagos State.

He said when LASEMA officials arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered that a gas cylinder store had exploded as a result of gas leakage.

He said: “Our further investigations at the scene revealed that the fire was ignited as a result of a phone call by an unidentified resident.

“This spread to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops.

“Unfortunately, two children (a male and a female) lost their lives and there were 23 casualties who sustained multiple burns.

“All the casualties have been evacuated to the Burnt Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos for treatment.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said the remains of one of the two victims identified as Damilare Afolabi had been handed over to the family by the LASEMA Response Team (LRT).

He said the entire area had been cordoned off and post-disaster assessment ongoing.

The LASEMA chief urged residents to avoid the use of naked fire in the area to prevent further disaster. (NAN)

Vanguard