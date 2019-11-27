Two dead, one injured as robbers attack residents of Ibadan

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Some gun-toting robbers swooped on residents of Olomi area of Ibadan on Tuesday night leaving two people dead and one other person seriously injured.

The robbers, who were said to be on a commercial motorcycle reportedly killed a 14-year old boy who was an apprentice in a mechanic workshop at Olomi community.

An impeccable source told Vanguard that the boy who was a victim of stray bullets fired by the robbers was a J.S.S 1 student of Aba-Alfa Secondary School.

He usually came to the mechanic workshop after closing from school.

According to an eye witness, three young men on a motorcycle reportedly trailed a businesswoman called Alhaja in the community till they accosted her very close to the mechanic workshop.

Before the woman could alight from the car, the gun-wielding robbers attacked her and dispossessed of jewellery, bags and other items she went on a trip to buy.

To avoid being caught in the act, the robbers were said to have started shooting indiscriminately.

In the process, several vehicles in the mechanic workshop were damaged by the volleys of bullets shot by the robbers.

The source said two people died while one other person was injured.

The robbers have been on the prowl in the area and other parts of Ibadan metropolis.

Just last week, the driver of the Commissioner for Lands and Housing was killed while his orderly was critically injured.

Confirming the robbery attack, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi said efforts were on to arrest the robbers.

He said the robbers arrived the area on commercial motorcycle noting that the command would ensure they hoodlums who committed the robbery were arrested advising the public to always furnish the police with relevant information that would prevent criminality in the state.

A resident of the area pleaded with the police to help the community in curbing the activities of the hoodlums noting that robbery attacks have been rampant in the area for the past few weeks.

Vanguard News Nigeria.