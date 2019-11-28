Two children dead, scores seriously injured in Lagos gas explosion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in Aduke Street, Old Ojo Road, Ajegunle, Apapa area of Lagos State, early hours on Thursday, when a filled gas cylinder suddenly exploded killing two children, while about 23 others sustained multiple burnt injuries.

According to preliminary investigation by men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the explosion was as a result of gas leakage from a gas shop in the area.

READ ALSO: Lawan urges NLNG to make cooking gas readily available

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said further investigations revealed that the fire ignited as a result of a phone call been made by an unidentified resident, which escalated the fire to other shops and a bungalow behind the shops.

Vanguard Nigeria News