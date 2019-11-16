Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Two arrested in France over alleged attack on president ― Report

On 8:37 pmIn Foreign, Newsby
Macron, protests, France's
French president, Emmanuel Macron

Two men close to the ultra-right were indicted for “terrorist criminal conspiracy” and placed in pre-trial detention, as part of the investigation of a bombing project against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Franceinfo, a French domestic rolling news channel, reported this on Saturday.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 45 respectively, were believed to have planned action against President Macron during the commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War, in Nov. 2018, said Franceinfo quoting a Parisian judicial source.

The two were arrested Monday in Moselle, northeastern France.

They had been presented to an examining magistrate for their indictment.

The national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office had requested their detention on remand.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.