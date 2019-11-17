Two abducted lecturers escape from kidnappers’ den in Kaduna

Two lecturers, Adamu Chonoko of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Umar Chonoko of Kaduna Polytechnic, who were abducted 10 days ago in Kaduna, have escaped from their kidnappers’ den.

The Spokesperson of Kebbi Indigenes Resident in Kaduna and Garkuwan Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna, Garba Muhammad confirmed the development on Sunday.

Garba said: “The two siblings and indigenes of Kebbi State have escaped from their kidnappers and arrived at the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna and were received by the Wakili at 11:51 a.m. today (Sunday). We thank Allah for their escape.”

According to him, Umar went to deliver the N2 million and a motorcycle ransom to secure the release of his brother, Adamu, but was also held by the kidnappers who demanded an additional N5 million ransom.

The spokesman added: “N3 million was delivered, making a total of N5 million, but the abductors made another demand of N10 million.

“Their demand could not be met. Just this morning, with the assistance of security agents, both of them escaped.

“We thank the media, security agencies and all those who helped us in praying for their freedom.”

The Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed the story.

He said the Command received the information on the escape of the lecturers from their family.

Sabo said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga while rejoicing with the families and friends of the victims, assured members of the public that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice.

“The police will not relent in the ongoing investigation to track down the perpetrators of this and other similar criminal incidents with a view to arresting and prosecuting them in accordance with the laws of the land,” the police commissioner added. (NAN).

Vanguard