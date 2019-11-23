Trump wants impeachment trial in Senate with Bidens testifying – Spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump would like the U.S. Senate to hold an impeachment trial of him, and would like former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, to testify as witnesses.

Both father and son are in the centre of a scandal that provoked the impeachment inquiry,

The White House made this known in a statement by the Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley.

Gidley, who was quoted by NBC News, also said that Trump would like a whistleblower who reported about Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president that was followed by the launch of the inquiry in the House of Representatives, to testify as a witness. READ ALSO: Trump insists on ceasefire as precondition for Afghan peace talks He urged the Democratic Party members to “stop these illegitimate sham hearings (in the impeachment inquiry) immediately.”

“If they don’t, President Trump wants to have a trial in the Senate because it’s clearly the only chamber where he can expect fairness and receive due process under the Constitution.

“We would expect to finally hear from witnesses who actually witnessed, and possibly participated in corruption – like (lawmaker) Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the so-called Whistleblower, to name a few,” Gidley said.