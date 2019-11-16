Trump fights back as Democrats intensives impeachment inquiry

The United States President, Donald Trump, launched an attack at Democrats witness through his twitter account.

Marie Yovanovitch is a former US Ambassador to Ukraine between 2016 and 2019. She took to the witness stand during the Trump’s impeachment inquiry hearings on Friday.

Trump in his tweets challenged the integrity of Yovanovitch. “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump tweeted.

He also claimed the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke unfavourably of her.

“She started off in Somalia, how did that go?”

In reaction, the US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff described the US president’s tweet as “witness intimidation”.

He dismissed accusations of witness intimidation and accused the Democrats of being nontransparent.

“The Republicans have been treated very badly,” Trump said Friday. He said Democrats were not allowing Republicans to ask questions or have witnesses, and he called the hearings “a disgrace.”

The president is demonstrating that he’s not intimidated, said Vanessa Beasley, who teaches presidential rhetoric at Vanderbilt University.

“He’s trying to communicate that he’s untouchable, that he will not be stopped,” VOA reported her to have stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.