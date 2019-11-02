The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that troops in the North East have cleared more Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on some routes along Borno and Yobe States.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said in a statement in Abuja that troops of 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison and Explosive Ordinance Devices (EOD) Team safely detonated three large IEDs on the Buni Gari-Kamuya Road, linking Borno and Yobe States.

He said the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE also raided a Boko Haram camp at Kerenoa, Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to him, the visibly shocked insurgents fled their hideout on sighting the robust advancing troops and abandoned one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG).

The statement read: “In another development, following credible information of suspected cult activities, troops of Operation MESA in Plateau State arrested four suspected cultists at Jos University Teaching Hospital in Jos.

“Same troops also raided a suspected drug peddlers’ hideout at Richa Village in Bokkos local government area of Plateau.

“They arrested one Joe Agai, a notorious drug peddler, with a large quantity of substance believed to be Cannabis Sativa, a locally fabricated pistol and one live cartridge.

“Another notorious drug dealer, Benjamin Jumbo, was arrested by troops of 146 Battalion (Main) in Bonny Island, Rivers State, with a 50 Kg sack containing substance believed to be Cannabis Sativa.”

Iliyasu said an alleged notorious Tarok militia gang leader, Shehu Jatau and five of his accomplices were also arrested in a hotel in Abuja.

He added that preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspects were very active in the Plateau crisis that led to loss of lives and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

According to him, the criminal gang resorted to kidnapping, extortion and unleashing of unprecedented carnage on innocent residents after the return of peace to Plateau.

“Furthermore, troops of 2 Battalion, while on a routine patrol between Polewire and Gayam Villages in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, rescued seven kidnapped victims from a group of bandits on October 29.

“On sighting the approaching troops, the bandits abandoned their victims and escaped into the nearby forest.

“The rescued victims, who were initially travelling from Pandogari in Niger State to Kano, were escorted out of the area and continued with their journey,” the statement added. (NAN)

Vanguard