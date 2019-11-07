Victor Ogunyinka

“I know that this is going to be your headline, but the roads are not that bad,” those are the words of Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola on the state of roads in Nigeria.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Wednesday that Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are being portrayed.

The minister stated this in a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fashola said FEC approved the contract for the construction of Bida-Sachi-Nupeko road and the Nupeko-Patigi bridge across River Niger, linking Nupeko and Patigi in Niger and Kwara States at the sum of N58.488 billion.

In a turn of event, Nigerians have flooded the Vanguard Facebook page to drop their reactions and share locations of bad roads across the country to counter Fashola, the former Lagos State governor.

Vanguard had earlier asked Nigerians to name the bad roads they know to counter the minister.

in its first 2 hours, the poll reached over 18,000 people and 2,633 engagements, 422 comments and 70 shares.

Overwhelmingly, Nigerians who reacted to the post mentioned the deplorable state of roads across the federation, calling the attention of the minister to it.

One of Vanguard’s Top Fan on Facebook, Rotimi Adebambo, mentioned Lagos|Badagry express road, Lagos/Abeokuta, Atan/Agbara road, Papalanto/Sagamu road.

Another respondent, Philemon Yusuf Dashe, asked that “Did the minister ever went through Kano -Saminaka-Ungwan Bawa -Jos road? ‘cos he always travels in an aircraft that’s why he’s saying all that.

Dada Babatunde Seun listed the roads in numbers. “1. Ibadan to Iwo town to Osogbo road. 2. Ibadan to Ife road. 3. Ibadan to Iseyin to Shaki road just to mention a few.”

Another Top Fan, Lukeson Oguchi Luke, identified Egbema Omoku Ahoada road is the ‘baddest’ (worst) of all roads in the world.

he roads are not that bad, they don’t exist anymore…” example Calabar to Uyo. Hon Minister, please don’t offend everyone, just finish your term and go. Okon Nsabasi sarcastically said that “t

Musa Aminu challenged Fashola saying: “The roads are so bad as they were portrayed abi? Oya carry your car come Agege Motor road, Idi-Oro in Mushin Lagos,” he said in pidgin English. Another respondent, Emeka Idimogu, said: “Almost 400 comments listing out the bad roads, how many roads are good? that means almost all our roads are gone yet the minister is not aware, you now see why he cannot give you good roads in his tenure?” I wonder why someone I respect so much like Fashola will be talking like this. Because you are in Abuja where you have good road networks. Oya go to Enugu/Onitsha expressway and see if you are right or wrong.” Ikechukwu Eziedo reserved his respect for Fashola and said: “ Please sir come and save Kajola/Iseyin/Iwajowa LGA, the roads are bad.” Opara Babatunde used the medium to send an SOS to the governor, saying “

Lagos – Abeokuta expressway and Onitsha-Enugu expressway to the attention of the Minister. Kunley Combs pointed Top Fan, Otuekong Nikolas Afaha-Eshiet, said to Fashola: “Please, travel from Abuja via Lokoja- Okene – Auchi- Ekpoma or Aba – Ikot Ekene – Calabar-Itu or better still, try Maiduguri-Ngala roads before you go to press. Thanks sir!!!” Another Top Fan, Ken Vale, noted that “ The question is when was the last time he used road transport? let’s start from Lagos, he should try and go to Alaba International Market.”

Shagamu to Ikorodu, ijebu to Ikorodu Road. Daniel Sanya also said: “

