Travel agent docked over alleged N350, 000 visa scam

A 43-year-old travel agent, Akeem Oduwole, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N350, 000 visa fraud.

The police charged Oduwole, whose lives in Ipaja- Ayobo, Lagos, with a three-count charge of conspiracy, theft and obtaining money under false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Adetutu Sanusi told the court that the defendant allegedly collected N350, 000 from the complainant, Mrs. Judith Ojeanaloyn, to procure a French Visa, a claim he knew to be false.

Sanusi told the court that the defendant committed the offence with others who are at large in May in Ikeja.

The prosecutor said that all efforts made to collect the money from the defendant failed.

Chief Magistrate O. C. Opara granted the defendant’s bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till November 20 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard