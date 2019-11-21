Transport union gun battle leaves two dead in Lagos, as residents flee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least two persons were reportedly killed and scores injured in a gun duel in the early hours of Wednesday, among members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, in Akesan, Igando area of Lagos State over power tussle.

Consequently, normal business activities were disrupted in the early hours as students, workers and motorists were stranded in the melee that ensued.

An eyewitness, Mr Akeem Saheed, said trouble started at about 8 a.m following misunderstanding bordering on power tussle, which led to violent clash.

He added that during the duel, there were sporadic gunshots with dangerous weapons such as axes, cutlasses, daggers, knives, among others freely used.

Saheed narrated: “I saw two bodies lying in their pool of blood while others were seen with bloodstain clothes all over them.

“The activities of this transport union members in Akesan has become a recurring decimal without any check from relevant authorities of the state.

“My 10 year daughter was lucky when she was caught up in their crossfire but thank God the girl just by divine and intuition she ran towards the school on sighting one of the cutlass wielding thugs.

“The most painful part of the incident is that up till now (10 am) as I’m reporting, no presence of Police agents as people, either going to work or to their respective destinations are running helter-skelter for dear lives.

“Majority of the residents also fled their homes for fear of attack by warring parties.”

When contacted, a senior source, attached to the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the State Police Command, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying that “Our men were deployed promptly to restore normalcy in the area. There is no cause for alarm, everything was later brought under control.”

It was not clear at press the real cause of the violent clash but It was gathered that two factional groups within the union were struggling over leadership of the union which snowballed into free for all yesterday.