Ugochukwu Alaribe – Aba

A pregnant woman was at the weekend crushed to death by a train at a railway crossing in Uratta, Aba, Abia State.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased whose identity has not been ascertained was on a commercial bike when the incident happened.

He said: “The woman was on a commercial motorbike which was trying to cross the rail line. But the rider refused to stop to allow the train to pass.

“She tried desperately to make the Okada rider to allow the train to pass but the rider refused. However, the woman landed on the rail track and the train crushed her. The Okada man escaped unhurt and fled the scene on his bike. The woman died on the spot.”

Vanguard