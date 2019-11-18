By Chancel Sunday, Burutu

Foremost Niger Delta leader and traditional Prime Minister of ancient Tuomo Kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, High Chief Mike Loyibo, has congratulated the governor-elect and flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief David Lyon and Bayelsans for a well-deserved victory at the gubernatorial poll in Bayelsa state over the weekend.

He also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole, leader of APC in Bayelsa state and minister of state (Petroleum), Chief Timipre Sylva, deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege and national leader of the party, Chief Bola Tinubu for the spirit of oneness, which resulted in the party clinching victory in the state.

Loyibo, a philanthropist who has affected many lives in Niger Delta, congratulating the party and Bayelsans from London, England, however, praised Sylva for actualizing his vision for the party, stressing his relentless efforts to woo Bayelsans to see the good agenda of the APC had paid off.

He said, “I congratulate the governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, the leader of the APC in the state and my friend, Chief Timipre Sylva and the people of Bayelsa state for showing solidarity with the APC.

“Sylva earlier saw the vision even when a lot of people disagreed with him on the choice of David Lyon as flag-bearer of the party. He stood his ground, revived the once opposition party and turned it to a better brand.

“I encouraged the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory and carry the spirit of oneness to Creek Haven, the state’s seat of power. I also encouraged him to carry everybody along, strictly follow his manifestoes, programmes of the party and not to disappoint the people that stood behind him from top to bottom.

“I also urged Sen. Douye Diri, the PDP flagbearer, who is also my close friend and brother, to accept defeat. He fought a good fight and I urged him to move on as there is no point going to tribunal because it is only a distraction”.

Vanguard News