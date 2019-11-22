Breaking News
Translate

Traditional medicine practitioner urges research into African herbs, roots

On 1:36 pmIn Newsby

Traditional medicine practitioner urges research into African herbs, roots

Mr. Cosmas Attamah, an Enugu-based Traditional Medicine Practitioner, has urged his colleagues to embark on extensive research into roots and herbs that offered optimal benefits in healthcare.

Attamah, who made the appeal at a herbal exhibition in Enugu on Friday, said the time had come for Africans to look inwards to utilise traditional medicine.

He said that traditional medicine could be developed for export to other countries like the Chinese and the Indians do.

READ ALSO: Potency of some traditional medicines scientifically proven – Medical practitioner

According to him, his recent visit to China has made me understand that Nigerians need to step up the action with regards to research into local leaves and roots.  Asian countries, especially China, have gone quite far in traditional medicine development.

“It is becoming clearer that traditional medicine should be explored in order to maximise the benefits accruable to the country in care programmes.

“Already, some state governments have created traditional medicine boards to sanitise the system and to get rid of quacks.’’

READ ALSO: Herbal, traditional medicine potential foreign exchange earners -NAFDAC

Attamah, also the Chairman, Enugu State National Association of Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP), called on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to come to its aid in developing the state’s hospitals.

He also appealed for the establishment of a traditional medicine board as had been done in some other states.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecelia Ezeilo, promised the organisation that a traditional medicine board would be created to prevent quacks in the practice.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.