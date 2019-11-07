By Peter Egwuatu

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended the contributions of Dangote Industries to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

Meanwhile, the management of Dangote Fertilizer Limited has assured farmers cooperatives associations of the company’s readiness to do business with them.

These were the highlights at the Dangote Day at the on-going Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos yesterday where top management members of the pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group, reeled out efforts being made to get the Dangote Refinery and Dangote Fertilizer completed in record time.

In a statement the President of the LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Paul Ruwase, said the Dangote Group has added a lot of value to the growth of the Nigerian economy pointing out that if Nigeria would have fared better if the country could have two Dangote group.

Ruwase said that the activities of the Dangote Group show high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovation, hard work and industry, which he added, have culminated into what one can describe as the Dangote business and industrial empire today.

Giving his remarks at the event, the Group Managing Director, Olakunle Alake, who spoke through the company’s Director, Supply Chain, Dangote Cement, Knut Ulvmoen, said that the group would continue to invest in the Nigeria’s economy.

Alake, said that the Company’s investment drive is being made manifest by the construction of the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery, a fertilizer plant, rice, and cement noting that the refinery would be Africa’s biggest and the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion.

Vanguard