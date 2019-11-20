Tottenham sack Mauricio Pochettino after sloppy start

Tottenham have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino after five years in charge of the Premier League club. Spurs have made a disappointing start to the current campaign and are 14th in the Premier League.

“We were extremely reluctant to make this change. It is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls on the board to make the difficult decisions – this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff – but we do so in the club’s best interests.”

Pochettino was appointed in May 2014 and led the club to the Champions League final last season, where they lost to Liverpool in Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspurs are currently 14th in the table, six points above the relegation zone and 11 points away from the top-four, GiveMeSport reported.

