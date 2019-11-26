Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos: Mourinho’s men battle back from two down to qualify

Tottenham battled back from 2-0 down to secure a 4-2 win over Olympiacos and book their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League, with Serge Aurier and Harry Kane seeing them over the line in the final 17 minutes.

Jose Mourinho’s first European game and first home match at the Spurs helm began miserably but Dele Alli, Aurier and a Harry Kane brace saw them produce a blistering response and confirm a spot in the last 16 for last season’s beaten, finalists.

A brilliant start by Olympiacos left Spurs stunned as Youssef El-Arabi and Ruben Semedo had the visitors two up by the 19th minute, only for a defensive lapse to hand Spurs a way back through Alli’s first Champions League goal in two years.

Kane restored parity early in the second half after some quick thinking from a ball boy, before Aurier blasted home to put Tottenham ahead, their lead doubled as the captain got his second in the 77th minute.

Spurs were caught off guard by Olympiacos’ intent during the early stages – El-Arabi typifying that mentality as he drove forward and lashed a fine strike into the bottom-left corner from 25 yards in the sixth minute.

Soon after it was 2-0 to Olympiacos – Semedo tapping in Guilherme’s low delivery.

But Spurs were gifted a lifeline just before half-time, as Yassine Meriah haplessly missed Aurier’s tame cross and Alli was on hand to capitalize.

A quickly taken Aurier throw-in released Lucas Moura and he teed up Kane for an easy finish to wipe out Olympiacos’ lead four minutes into the second half, with Mourinho subsequently embracing the ball boy whose swift action allowed Spurs to catch the defence out of shape.

Victory looked assured for Spurs in the 73rd minute when Aurier hit a rasping half-volley into the left side of the net from close range.

And Kane wrapped the win up a few moments later, guiding home from Christian Eriksen’s excellent free-kick delivery.

