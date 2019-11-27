Tope Alabi, David G, others to storm Festac for ‘Real Worship’ concert

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizer of Real Worship, a faith-based initiative targeted at rendering songs of worship through gifted gospel artistes to God as well as serve as a platform for harnessing and promoting the talents of young gospel artistes, The Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG, Lagos Province XI, has unveiled gospel singers that will thrill the congregation at this year’s edition themed ‘Set Time.”

Leading the pack is top gospel singer, Tope Alabi, David G, Bukola Beekes, Efe Nathan, a notable figure in the RCCG National Choir among others.

Unveiling the artistes during the week, Pastor in-charge of Lagos Province XI, Pastor Alex Edosa Igbineweka said the artistes have confirmed their attendance, adding that the music concert which started in Lagos in 2012, has become a landmark transforming worship experience in Festac Town.

According to him, the Assistant General Overseer, in charge of Administration and Personnel of the church, Pastor J.F Odesola will be the guest Minister at the event, which holds on November 29, at at FHA field 23/24 Road, Festac Town, Lagos. He, however, thanked the organizing committee for their dedication and commitment towards the preparation for this year’s event.

Speaking further, Pastor Igbineweka said a crowd of not less than 10,000 worshipers are expected to grace the soul winning programme. This programme which has enjoyed massive publicity over the years, has hosted top rated gospel artistes including, Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, Tope Alabi, Nosa, Sola Allyson, BJ Sax, Cobhams, Mercy Chinwo, Ada, Mike Abdul, Frank Edwards among others. Last year’s edition which had over 1000 persons in attendance is still the most talked about event in Festac Town and its environs.

