Tonto Dikeh, others celebrate Fatoyinbo’s victory at court

By Sylvester Kwentua

Tonto Dike, Kemi Olulunyo and a whole lot of celebrities, have gone online to celebrate with the embattled pastor of the commonwealth of Zion assembly, over his victory at the court of law in a case brought against him by Busola Dakolo.

Some months ago, it will be recalled that Busola Dakolo came out to grant an interview, claiming that she was raped by the man of God, when she was a minor and a member of his church. The case attracted a lot of responses from several celebrities. Some felt Busola was lying and was out to make quick money from the pastor, others supported Busola.

However, after a federal high court struck out the case for lacking merit and evidence, some celebrities came out to openly felicitate with Fatoyinbo.

Commenting on Fatoyinbo’s Twitter handle, Tonto Dikeh observed that she knew the case was a scam all along and that she was happy that it was struck out, saying “you can’t God”. She nevertheless advised Fatoyinbo to donate the 1 million Naira fine to the internally displaced person’S(IDP) camp for feeding.

Popular blogger, Kemi Olulunyo on her part, just asked Busola to reach out and seek forgiveness from Fatoyinbo for trying to “bring down an anointed man of God”.

Wale Jana from his own comments, said he knew it was wrong accusation all along and ended his comment with a “thank you Jesus”.

What next for Busola Dakolo? Time will tell

Vanguard