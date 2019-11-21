Toddler falls into hot pot during party, dies

Indian Police said on Thursday told newsmen that a four-year-old boy in India fell into a hot pot of curry and later died of injuries.

The police said the accident happened on Monday when the child was playing near the pot.

The family, from the city of Shabad in the state of Telangana, were holding a party at the time.

The boy died a day later in the hospital because of severe burns.

The police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Vanguard