Breaking News
Translate

Toddler falls into hot pot during party, dies

On 6:04 pmIn Newsby

Indian Police said on Thursday told newsmen that a four-year-old boy in India fell into a hot pot of curry and later died of injuries.

The police said the accident happened on Monday when the child was playing near the pot.

Also read: Xenophobia: South Africans protest Burna Boy’s inclusion in upcoming concert

The family, from the city of Shabad in the state of Telangana, were holding a party at the time.

The boy died a day later in the hospital because of severe burns.

The police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.