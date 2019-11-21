Toddler falls into hot pot during party, dies

Indian Police said on Thursday told newsmen that a four-year-old boy in India fell into a hot pot of curry and later died of injuries.
The police said the accident happened on Monday when the child was playing near the pot.
Also read: Xenophobia: South Africans protest Burna Boy’s inclusion in upcoming concert
The family, from the city of Shabad in the state of Telangana, were holding a party at the time.
The boy died a day later in the hospital because of severe burns.
The police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.