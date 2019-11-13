Tizeti partners MainOne to expand affordable highspeed WiFi in Africa

By Juliet Umeh

Leveraging on the strong partnership between the companies in Nigeria, Tizeti has extended its partnership with MainOne as the company launches GhanaWifi.com. This will be Tizeti’s first expansion outside Nigeria, in the continuance of the existing partnership that has seen increased broadband accessibility across Lagos since 2017.

Tizeti will operate solar-powered WiFi Towers across Ghana, utilising the same technology as they used in Nigeria, where Tizeti in partnership with MainOne and Facebook, serve thousands of users with unlimited high-speed broadband internet access, covering over 90% of Lagos. Since its inception, the company has installed over 17,000 public WiFi hotspots within Nigeria with over 1 million users, rolling out hundreds of internet hotspots across Lagos, Ogun and Port Harcourt.

CEO, Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi, explained: “We are proud to have built a world-class network that delivers connectivity to users at a fraction of the current cost, not just in Nigeria but also across the region. We understand the importance of world-class, quality broadband connectivity to the growth of a global digital economy and will continue to push the development of a replicable cost-effective solution to reach millions of Africans, starting one country at a time with Nigeria and Ghana”.

Using solar-powered base stations, Tizeti will be able to reduce operating costs, which will provide competitive subscription packages for Ghanaian costumers. The company’s operation in Ghana will start with next-generation 802.11AC WiFi equipment for better service quality, which is much faster and more reliable than previous generations.

Chief Executive Officer, MainOne, Funke Opeke, commended the commitment of Tizeti to improve the accessibility of quality broadband services across the region. She said “We remain committed towards the digital transformation of the region and we are happy to extend our partnership with Tizeti beyond the borders of Nigeria.

…Launches 4G network in Nigeria

In apparent acceleration of access to affordable broadband connectivity in Africa’s underserved populations, the solar-based internet service provider, has also launched its 4G LTE network in Nigeria.

Following the launch, it has rolled out 4G services in Rivers, Ogun and Edo States, in a first phase launch and promised to extend to other cities by 2020.

Ananyi said the services will empower more Nigerians in Nigeria’s South-South and South-West states, stimulate economic activities and provide unlimited access to affordable and reliable broadband services.

This launch follows the build of brand-new, solar-powered, 4G-capable towers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where Tizeti will offer its first 4G and ISP services, to be followed by new towers in Ogun and Edo.

