Titilope’s book exploring the art of multilevel marketing

By Chukwuma Ajakah

With many years of cognate experience in network marketing and remarkable success in five different multilevel companies, Nigeria’s Titilope Ejimagwa has what it takes to not only navigate the often daunting business of sales, but to stand tall as an ideal coach to the teeming population of marketers for whom she has written this book.

Mama Africa, as she is fondly called, has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She has developed an uncommon reputation for taking up a network opportunity from the scratch and rising through the ranks to become a top notch.

Titilayo became the World Number 2 in her fourth organization before she joined Longrich International, her fifth multi-level network company. With almost 3 million partners in her team at present, she is a 5 Star Director, Number 1 in Africa and 4 in the world.

In writing this book, “WORK WHAT WORKS” scheduledfor launch on Saturday 9 November 2019 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos,Titilayo has gone beyond the usual inspiring motivational cell meetings to place a comprehensive guide book in the hands of not just her team, but anyone that wants to make a huge success in multilevel marketing.

As she shares her success story, she also highlights the price of sacrifice as an unavoidable crucible that the success seeker must go through, “You must radiate happiness at any point in time. People need to join you, how will they join you when you are always tight fisted and frowning, you are always uptight you are always sad? Nobody will listen to you unless you are a happy-go girl”. She adds “You see glitz and glamour but you do not know the amount of sacrifice that glitz and glamour carries”.

The author explores the theme of possibility thinking, dedication to vision and teamwork. She opines that “Everything is possible, no matter how bad the situation”. Mrs. Ejimagwa is passionate about enriching lives. Being an incurable optimist, Mrs Ejimagwa has made the impossible to be possible in network marketing in Africa by proving to people that there is no barrier to success when one is determined to succeed.

She has spurred many network marketers from unenviable socio-economic backgrounds to gain financial freedom. Now, she believes any dream is achievable, “Never limit yourself. You can achieve more, you can be anything. It’s all about your passion, your drive. People will think you are crazy until you achieve what you want to achieve”.

Ejimagwa acknowledges that her phenomenal achievement would be a mirage without a formidable team, “I am nobody without my team. I am nobody without my partners all over the world- in Nigeria, in the whole of Africa, in UK, in Europe, in US, wherever in the world they might be. Believe me, without them, there is no me”.

According to her, life is about perception, “If you think that Network Marketing is difficult then stop talking because every day, we talk. The difference is that I talk, and I get paid for talking, you talk and your talk is cheap. We talk together but my talk is very expensive. We did the talking together, but what do you talk about? I talk about what will give me money. I don’t want to go begging for food.

When you go talking about the same thing over and over, people will listen to you. Today we are talking about footballers: Messi, Messi, Messi. Messi became the biggest boy in the world. When he passes through your street, will he even know you even though you are wearing his t-shirt, having his inscription all over your wall? He doesn’t even care about you.

But who made him that popular? You made him that popular because you go on talking about him”. The book features the success stories of a few of her mentees who are themselves top runners in the business. The book is dedicated to her father who was her first mentor and role model.

She says of the father, “He was there for me all through. He gave me hope and a shoulder to lean on. He noticed my hidden talents and did everything possible to bring out the best in me. My father is the best thing that has ever and can ever happen to me”.

Vanguard