National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Monday called on Bayelsa and Kogi governors-elect, Yahaya Bello and David Lyon, to provide good leadership and progressive governance in their states.

In a congratulatory message signed by Mr Tunde Rahman, his media aide, Tinubu also extended congratulations to the party’s National Chairman, Kogi and Bayelsa Chairmen and other leaders in the two states on the twin-victory.

The APC leader also commended the people of Kogi and Bayelsa who came out to perform their civic duty and express their sovereign will in a clear and decisive manner.

“They have done their part; the two governors must now do theirs by providing good leadership and progressive governance to their people

“The outcome of these elections shows that the people believe in the direction that President Buhari and the APC wish to take this nation.

“The electorate has faith in the progressive reforms our party envisions.

“Their victories stand as testament to the growing acceptance of our party, the quality of our leadership, governance and the credibility of our promise to lead the people and the nation to the next level.

“It shows that the people have no appetite to return to the failed policies and practices of the past.”

The former governor of Lagos said that Lyon’s election represented a significant shift in the politics of Bayelsa State.

He said by voting APC, the people of Bayelsa have voted for progressive reform.

He assured Bayelsans that Lyon is the man to deliver the needed and desired reform.

He advised Lyon to justify the people’s faith by providing a purposeful and transformational administration.

“Bayelsa is endowed with significant natural resources and human capital, It will be incumbent on the Governor-elect to harness these assets for the good of all Bayelsans.

Tinubu urged Lyon to reach out to the political opponents who mounted a spirited and energetic campaign.

“The governor must be a leader for all and work for all Bayelsans irrespective of party affiliation.

“He must carry along all disparate interests in the state and be magnanimous in victory.

“They too must be gracious in defeat.”

Speaking on Gov. Bello’s victory, he said; “the people of Kogi have handed him a second term.

He said that their vote was proof of the confidence that the people of Kogi retained in his leadership.

“He must now re-double his efforts to do even more for the people in his second term.

“The governor must focus on the development of the state as he is the person, more than anyone else, who will determine the fate of Kogi.

“He must do all he can to realise the potential of the state, take advantage of the state’s agricultural richness as well as its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the commerce resulting from that closeness.”

The APC leader urged the opposition candidates and politicians in Kogi and Bayelsa to rally round their governors and work together in the interests of their two states.

He condemned the scattered incidents of violence witnessed in the election in some parts of Kogi State.

“Election should celebrate our democratic existence,

never should it be occasioned by loss of life.

“We sympathise with the victims and commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives.

“I enjoin law-enforcement authorities to identify those responsible for perpetrating the violence and levy the full force of the law against them.

“Violent behaviour must not be allowed to impede our path to greatness as a democratic nation.”

Tinubu also commended all Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials involved for conducting fair, free and credible elections.

“Their task is never easy and they deserve praise for overseeing well-organised elections,” Tinubu said.

