By Chris Onuoha

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu mni, and the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Silva are among the eminent personalities that will be at the 2019 National Health Advancement Conference in Abuja.

The event set to hold at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels Abuja, on November 7 has been described as one designed to ensure that significant impact is made to revolutionalise the environmental health sector in the country.

Speaking to newsmen in a media chat, the Host and Convener, Queen Chikezie Ijeoma noted that this year’s event’s theme, “Environmental Health; Maintaining A Balanced and Sustainable Environment in the 21st Century” was carefully designed to manage and engage discussions as well as issues associated with proactive measure that will further improve environmental health in Nigeria.

The timely and revolutionary environmental conference and awards will be held on the 7th of November 2019 and will have the distinguished presence of high profile personalities, special guests, invitees, panelists and other reputable personalities across relevant sectors in Nigeria and across the globe. Amongst the reputable persons are Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, the E.D Engineering and Technical Services of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited(NDPHC) as the Special Guest Speaker, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu mni, FCT Minister of State as Chief Host of NAHACA2019, Chief Timipre Silva, the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources as the Special Guest of Honour/Chairman of the Occasion and Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, the Hon. Minister of State for Environment as the Keynote Speaker of NAHACA2019.

Other invited international agencies and individuals are the World Health Organization(WHO), Yali Network, Mr. Ignarius Ameh, CEO Blue Prints Media, Mr. Hilary Emoh, Country Director, WHAF International and BOT NAHACA.

Some of the Panelists who will be discussing the theme of the 2019 National Health Advancement Conference includes, Baba Shehu Lawan, Dr. Dominic Abonyi, Prof Aliyu Jauro, Dr. Francis A. Faduyile, Dr. Bassey Enya Bassey and Mr. Greg Odogwu as the Moderator of discourse which is focused on Environmental Health; Maintaining A Balanced and Sustainable Environment in the 21st Century World.

Over the years NAHACA has continued to subsistent improve environmental health, using the conference as a platform to raise potential discussions and deliberations that has considerably improved the nation’s environmental health.

Vanguard