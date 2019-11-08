Thugs storm Kogi ahead of governorship election, PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called the attention of security operatives in Kogi to the alleged invasion of thugs ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Deputy Director Public Communication of PDP, Comrade Austin Usman Okai, alleged that the thugs are expected to disguise in security uniforms are billed for Idah, “to carry out a sinister operation against supporters of PDP in the November 16 election.

“This fake civil defence officers also doubled as cult members belonging to one of the dreadful secret groups in the state government to operate within Idah and Ibaji local governments, to prevent the PDP members from coming out to cast their votes on the day of the election.”

Usman urged the Civil Defence Commandant to be on top of the situation in order to prevent thugs from disguising as men of the operatives during the election.

“We urge other security agencies deployed to the state particularly the new military operations, police and the sister agencies to be alive to their responsibility to avoid a backlash of the APC imported thugs,” PDP said.

He warned on the consequences of allowing the operation of the dreadful cult members to manifest, as they are alleged to carry out unholy operations on the people of Idah and Ibaji communities

Usman also added that “The council is in the position of information on several dangerous youths from some states in the middle belt and southwest in various hotels across the state with the same aim.”

“The PDP is appealing to the civil defence commandant in the state, not to cave into the antics of the state government through financial inducement.”

Vanguard