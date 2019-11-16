Breaking News
Thugs snatch ballot boxes at Melaye’s polling unit

Some thugs have snatched ballot boxes and chased away voters at PU 004, Ayetoro ward 1 in Ijumu local government area of Kogi state.

The polling unit is Dino Melaye’s voting unit.

Melaye had cast his vote before violence broke out in the area.

At least one person was reported shot after the hoodlums opened fire.

Melaye is squaring off against Smart Adeyemi in a rerun senatorial election in Kogi west.

An appeal court had sacked Melaye as senator representing the zone and ordered a fresh election.

