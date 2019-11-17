The Kogi State Police Command on Sunday confirmed three persons dead during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The state Commission of Police, Mr. Akeem Busari, who confirmed the deaths to journalists, said the command was still compiling its report on the poll to ascertain the actual number of casualties.

Busari also said 10 persons were arrested across the state during the election.

He said three persons died in Lokoja when armed thugs invaded St. Luke Primary School, Adanakolo, during the election.

Busari, however, described the situation in the state as calm. (NAN)

Vanguard