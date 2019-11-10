At least three people are dead and thousands have been displaced by a weekend of bushfires in Australia.

On Sunday, the fire emergency’s third day, more than 100 blazes were still burning across New South Wales and Queensland.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the military could be called upon to support the 1,300 firefighters working in the two states.

Hundreds of civilians have also volunteered to help in affected areas.

“My only thoughts today are with those who have lost their lives and their families,” Mr. Morrison added.

Officials warned that extreme weather conditions could fuel more fires in the week, including near Sydney.

In Queensland, thousands of people spent the night in evacuation centres while officials assessed whether it was safe for them to return home.

Fire officials in NSW have confirmed that more than 150 homes have been destroyed. (BBC)

