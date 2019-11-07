By Onozure Dania

His Royal Majesty, Eze Innocent Nwaigwe, the Ike Uga ll of Okaiuga Alike autonomous community, Ohuhu in Umuahia LGA of Abia state, has said there is a need for our younger generation to imbibe the culture of Ohuhu in order to preserve it. He said the traditional rulers of Ohuhu are trying to encourage the younger generation to follow this path so that the culture doesn’t wither away.

HRM Nwaigwe, a representative of the Royal father, HRH. Eze Kingsley Emekaobum, disclosed this during the Ohuhu Welfare Union Day, 2019 celebration, launching of Ohuhu Huru Microfinance Bank, and unveiling of Ohuhu Hall/Event Centre over the weekend at the National Arts Theatre, Lagos.

Nwaigwe said although the culture was already preserved, it needs to be inculcated into the younger generation; that’s why they brought the event to town for those who are in the metropolis. “We are born in culture and it can be transferred. The problem we have is that today, we are too metropolitan in nature. Most people don’t come home in order to know their culture.”

He said that Christianity is a white man’s culture and that we were already calling on Chineke and Abasi before they came and threw Christianity at us. HRM also stated that they have everything in their communities apart from the presence of government.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Chuks Chilaka, former president of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Abuja, and the Political Adviser to the former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said that the concept is wonderful and in line with the spirit of the Ohuhu man. He said that the present crops of young leaders in Ohuhu are imbibing the culture of integrity and uprightness.

One of the awardees at the event, Mrs. Nkem Nnadozie, said “The relevance of culture is that you can use it to enhance everything, like fighting corruption, because if children know their culture they will not steal or do the wrong thing.”

In his welcome address, the President of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Lagos, Mr. Emmanuel Elendu, said the Union has existed for 70 years but they have not had common heritage, adding that over the years, the union has been clamouring for development in their communities which has not yielded any positive result.

Vanguard