Breaking News
Translate

#TheGoodGuys: DCP Tunji Disu decorates 128 promoted RRS officers (Photos, video)

On 6:47 pmIn Newsby
RRS
One of the newly promoted RRS officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has promoted 128 Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officers.

The officers, according to a tweet from their official Twitter handle, were decorated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu.

ALSO READ: Open defecation: Environmental health expert calls for arrest of offenders

RRS, police
One of the newly promoted RRS officers

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.