The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has promoted 128 Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officers.
The officers, according to a tweet from their official Twitter handle, were decorated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu.
The parade was ecstatic seeing former sergeant Samuel Onijamowo, popularly called “Sergeant Savina”. He was immediately christened Inspector “Show yourself” by his colleagues. #TheGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/FBsQBLOwIA
— Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) November 14, 2019